Matthew McConaughey Spent The First 12 Days Of Writing His Memoir ‘Greenlights’ Without Electricity

Matthew McConaughey had an interesting strategy for writing his memoir.

The Hollywood star released "Greenlights" Tuesday, and the buzz surrounding the book is already moving the needle in a major way.

McConaughey spoke with “Pardon my Take,” and explained how his first 12 days writing “Greenlights” were spent in a cabin without electricity. What did he have? Steaks, his computer, water and a generator.

Listen to his awesome comments below. The segment starts at around 42:00.

Is Matthew McConaughey the coolest guy on the planet or is he the coolest guy on the planet? The answer is an overwhelming yes.

Everything this dude says and does is awesome. I seriously don’t understand how anyone can be as chill as him.

Not only did he write a book that is being talked about all over the place, but he spent the first 12 days doing it without electricity!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Oct 10, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

I honestly can’t remember the last time I was this amped for a book. I love reading, but I love reading the news and about historical events.

I don’t often go out and buy books. I’m 100% buying “Greenlights.” I can’t wait to dive into the mind of McConaughey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Oct 20, 2020 at 5:01am PDT

