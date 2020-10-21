Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Was Molested At 18

Actor Matthew McConaughey revealed he was molested at the age of 18.

McConaughey opened up about the sexual abuse in his new memoir, “Greenlights,” according to an article published Wednesday by Page Six.

Matthew McConaughey has revealed he was molested by a man at the age of 18 and was blackmailed into losing his virginity at 15: https://t.co/95HM7lt1bf — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 21, 2020

McConaughey claimed he was “molested by a man when [he] was eighteen while knocked unconscious in the back of a van,” the outlet reported. He didn’t give details about the situation.

The “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” actor doesn’t consider himself a victim though.

“I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy,” the actor said, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Reveals His Dad Died While Having Sex)

McConaughey also claimed he was blackmailed into losing his virginity at the age of 15.

“I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15,” McConaughey wrote in his memoir, according to Page Six.

“I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex,” he reportedly added. “Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case.”

McConaughey also used his memoir to open up about his parents volatile love life. As previously reported, he revealed his father passed away after suffering a heart attack while having sex with his mom.