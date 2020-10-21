Miley Cyrus Reveals She Once Got ‘Chased’ By ‘Some Sort Of UFO’

Miley Cyrus revealed that she once got “chased” down by some kind of UFO and even made “eye contact” with its driver.

“I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO,” the 27-year-old singer shared with Interview magazine. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 14, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

“I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax,” she added. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

The pop singer went on to describe the flying craft like a “flying snowplow” and was “glowing yellow.” She went on to explain how she wasn’t the only one that saw it and talked about how other people on the road had “stopped to look” at whatever was flying across the sky.

“I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around,” Cyrus shared, after noting that she made “eye contact” with the “being sitting in the front of the flying object.”

“I was shaken for, like, five days,” she added. “It f—ked me up. I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.”

The comments came just days after fellow pop star Demi Lovato revealed on social media that she had “witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings” recently, and shared this information with photos and videos of UFOs in the sky, per the outlet.