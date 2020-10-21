Nicolas Cage Won $20,000 In 20 Minutes Of Gambling, Never Played Again After Donating It To Orphans

Nicolas Cage hasn’t gambled since pulling off a 100% pure class move decades ago.

During an interview with Marilyn Manson, the Hollywood legend explained that he won $20,000 in a matter of 20 minutes playing roulette after starting with only $200 about 30 years ago in the Bahamas. What did he do with his massive winnings? He simply gave them away and quit playing for the rest of his life. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“In 20 minutes I turned $200 into $20,000, so I went and found an orphanage in the Bahamas, met all the kids and the headmistress, and said, ‘This is for you.’ I put the 20 grand in her hand, walked away, and never gambled again, because if I did, it would ruin the power of that moment,” Cage explained to Manson.

Why does this not surprise me at all? I’m literally not surprised one bit that Cage won $20,000, gave it all away and then never gambled again.

In fact, it’s exactly what I’d expect out of a guy like Cage. The dude is just living in his own world and he owns it.

Let’s not forget that this is the guy who recently claimed that he doesn’t act. He just simply feels!

Hollywood truly doesn’t deserve to have a guy like Nicolas Cage. He’s too good for the city and the industry.

The man is a living legend, and you’re just wrong if you think otherwise.

Stay frosty, Cage. I speak for all movie fans when I say he’s the man.

H/T: BroBible