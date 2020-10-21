Odell Beckham Jr. Banned From LSU Facilities For 2 Years For Handing Out Cash After The National Title Game

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t welcome at LSU for the next two years.

The former LSU superstar receiver, who currently plays for the Browns, has been banned by the program from facilities for two years after handing out cash after the national title game last season against Clemson, according to Sports Illustrated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Somehow missed this last night: @obj handing out cash on the field to LSU players whose eligibility had expired pic.twitter.com/mK88shKb5h — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 14, 2020

The Tigers also self-imposed a penalty of losing eight scholarships over two years “after a nearly two-year investigation uncovered booster payments to the father of a football player,” according to the same SI report.

Recruiting visits, evaluations and communication will also be reduced as part of the self-imposed penalties.

I completely forgot about the OBJ cash scandal with LSU. After all we’ve been through with coronavirus, it feels like it was in a different lifetime.

As I said at the time when it happened, it was incredibly stupid for Beckham to hand out money with cameras everywhere.

Seriously, what was he thinking?

As for a booster paying a father, who cares about that. Boosters pay people all the time in college sports, and it’s not going to end anytime soon.

Welcome to major college football, folks. Money gets thrown around like it’s going out of business.

Let us know if you think the punishments are fair.