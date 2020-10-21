Peyton Manning Drills A Beer Can With A Football In Viral Video

Peyton Manning’s arm is still good enough to spin a football.

In a viral video tweeted by @PMIMett, the legendary NFL quarterback can be seen hammering a beer can with a football while at Ball State. The Twitter user also said David Letterman was with him, which makes you think there must be some kind of project on the horizon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the video below.

Peyton Manning absolutely smoking beer cans with David Letterman at ball state right now pic.twitter.com/BPf4sNt9TB — Mett (@PMIMett) October 20, 2020

I don’t know what Manning is up to with David Letterman, but I love the fact he’s at Ball State just letting it rip.

Peyton Manning is truly a man of the people, and the video above is a classic example of that fact.

How many retired players would show up to a college campus with an iconic TV host and just start slinging footballs around.

Also, he clearly hasn’t lost his accuracy. He absolutely nailed that beer can in the video.

I have no idea what Manning is up to, but I’m here for it. Anything that gets him in front of the cameras is something I support.