Editorial

Peyton Manning Drills A Beer Can With A Football In Viral Video

Peyton Manning (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PMIMett/status/1318650175615913991)

Peyton Manning (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PMIMett/status/1318650175615913991)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Peyton Manning’s arm is still good enough to spin a football.

In a viral video tweeted by @PMIMett, the legendary NFL quarterback can be seen hammering a beer can with a football while at Ball State. The Twitter user also said David Letterman was with him, which makes you think there must be some kind of project on the horizon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the video below.

I don’t know what Manning is up to with David Letterman, but I love the fact he’s at Ball State just letting it rip.

Peyton Manning is truly a man of the people, and the video above is a classic example of that fact.

How many retired players would show up to a college campus with an iconic TV host and just start slinging footballs around.

Also, he clearly hasn’t lost his accuracy. He absolutely nailed that beer can in the video.

I have no idea what Manning is up to, but I’m here for it. Anything that gets him in front of the cameras is something I support.