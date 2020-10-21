Jason Whitlock Says He Thinks There’s ‘Clear Momentum For President Trump … Particularly Among Black Men’

Broadcaster Jason Whitlock said Wednesday that there was “clear momentum” For President Donald Trump among black men.

“I think there’s some clear momentum for President Trump particularly I think with black men,” the Outkick.com host told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I think we have been carrying on a facade for three-and-a-half years as black men that somehow we can’t relate to Donald Trump that we didn’t celebrate him in hip-hop music for decades that he wasn’t friends with countless black athletes, entertainers, celebrities.” (RELATED: Alveda King: Joe Biden Has Put ‘Our People In Jail’ And Said ‘Our Young Men Were Predators)

Whitlock, who interviewed Trump on Wednesday, noted that the president referred to his past friendship with Democratic social activist Rev. Jesse Jackson.

“So there’s been a charade I think particularly among black men pretending that they don’t have something in common with President Trump and that facade is starting to end,” Whitlock said, pointing out that rappers like Ice Cube, 50 Cent, and Kanye West are “acknowledging the truth that they really don’t have a problem with Donald Trump.”

“I’m someone that grew up during the hip-hop … if you go listen to hip-hop music and what black men and our mentality — it’s just not that inconsistent with President Trump,” said Whitlock.

While saying that black men can identify with Trump’s “masculinity,” “patriarchy,” and his lack of political correctness, Whitlock noted that the president’s policies are relevant as well.

“It’s not really surprising to me that he’s starting to make headway in that direction,” the sportscaster said, mentioning Trump’s support for historically black colleges and universities, criminal justice reform and the president’s “Black America Plan” that envisions the creation of opportunity zones in black communities.

“I get it. He doesn’t act presidential and I get why that’s off-putting to people. But when you go evaluate the policy, it says like holy cow, this guy is not only a man of his word, look at the money directed from the federal government … I think that rings true and compelling to a lot of black men.” (RELATED: ‘I Will Take The Devil I Know’: Black Entertainment TV Founder Suggests He’s Sticking With Trump In 2020)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has suggested that black voters who do not support his candidacy “ain’t black” — a remark he later apologized for. Although the Democratic Party still enjoys strong support from the black community, its appeal is higher among women than among men, according to the Atlantic.