REPORT: Panthers Return To Practice, Game Against The Saints Is Proceeding As Scheduled

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly returned to practice.

The Panthers shut down their facility Monday out of an abundance of caution because of an unconfirmed coronavirus test.

Well, things are back to normal as of Wednesday. According to Adam Schefter, the team has opened up their facility and the game against the Saints is proceeding as planned this Sunday.

Carolina hasn’t had any more positive tests to date and it reopening its training facility this morning, per source. Game Sunday vs. Saints is on track to be played. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2020

This is great news for everyone involved. Obviously, the Panthers had to make whatever they thought was the right call earlier in the week when they closed the team’s facility.

Now, it sounds like everything is just fine and their upcoming game against the Saints is moving forward as planned.

We live in crazy times, and it’s important to remember that we have to remain incredibly flexible and calm.

Just because a team closes their facility because of coronavirus doesn’t mean the world is ending or games are guaranteed to be canceled.

In this case, it was just being done to be very cautious.

Hopefully, nothing changes and the Panthers and Saints take the field as planned.