Ron Johnson Calls On Former Buzzfeed Reporter To Verify Hunter Biden Email

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson called on a former Buzzfeed reporter to confirm the authenticity of an email allegedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The email in question is dated May 13, 2014 and appears to be from former Buzzfeed reporter Max Seddon to an Obama White House official, Johnson tweeted. The email requests “comment about the ‘rather odd’ news of Hunter joining Burisma’s board,” he added.

“Trying to confirm: When you worked for @Buzzfeed did you email Laura Lucas Magnuson on 5/13/14 seeking comment about Hunter Biden joining Burisma’s board?” Johnson tweeted at Seddon. “Your response can help verify the authenticity of the content of an email allegedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

The Wisconsin senator also tagged Buzzfeed to ask if the media company has verified the email, which asked “about the ‘fairly glaring conflict of interest’ of Hunter joining Burisma’s board.”

Hey @Buzzfeed: Have you verified this 5/13/14 email from @maxseddon about the “fairly glaring conflict of interest” of Hunter joining Burisma’s board? Here is the article Seddon published about Hunter joining Burisma’s board: https://t.co/2aO8QuAIJn — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) October 21, 2020

Seddon does not appear to have publicly responded to Johnson’s Twitter request.

The New York Post published the first in a series of articles regarding a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden on Wednesday. The laptop is alleged to have been dropped off and abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware.

It allegedly contains files ranging from “sexually explicit” videos and photographs to emails about Biden’s work with Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, the Post reported. The Daily Caller has not independently verified the contents of the laptop.

Rudy Guiliani was given a copy of the hard drive and has spent days selectively publishing portions of it – he reportedly first went to Fox News, who declined to run with the story, citing credibility issues.

Guiliani refused to hand over his full copy of the hard drive for verification during an exclusive interview with the Caller.

In recent days, Fox News reportedly confirmed one email from the trove of documents. (RELATED: Fox News Reportedly Passed On Publishing Hunter Biden Laptop Story, Citing Credibility Issues)