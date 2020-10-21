Rudy Giuliani Was Allegedly Filmed Touching His Genitals In The New ‘Borat Sequel

Rudy Giuliani was recorded allegedly touching his genitals in front of a woman for Sacha Baron Cohen’s upcoming film.

The encounter between President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and an actor posing as a broadcast journalist took place following an interview for a fake conservative news program between them. The two entered the hotel room, which was bugged with multiple hidden cameras, at her suggestion, The Guardian reported.

Giuliani is seen lying on the bed, untucking his shirt and reaching into his pants before being interrupted by Cohen, disguised as Borat, who runs in and says: “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.”

Giuliani originally reported the incident to the New York police in July, saying that “this guy comes running in, wearing what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” according to The New York Post. (RELATED: Giuliani Made A Number Of Claims During His Daily Caller Interview. Here’s Where They Stand)

“This person comes in yelling or screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shakedown, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away,” he said.

Here’s a still from Borat’s Giuliani scene. You can thank me later. pic.twitter.com/0gJvLeSrds — Nikora (@MoaVideos) October 21, 2020

The video also shows Giuliani acting in a flirtatious way towards Maria Bakalova, 24, who plays Borat’s daughter in the movie and is disguised as a journalist during the encounter. Giuliani seemingly believed that he was being courted and that the encounter was consensual, according to The Guardian.

Cohen is known for luring influential people into precarious and embarrassing situations, most notably in “Borat” and in his Showtime series “Who is America?”

“I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen,” Giuliani told the NYPD. “I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

Representatives for Giuliani did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.