Rudy Giuliani Claims The ‘Borat’ Scene Is A ‘Complete Fabrication,’ Says He Called The Police After Incident

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the scene of him in the new “Borat” movie is a “complete fabrication.”

Giuliani’s response comes after a screenshot of the scene that allegedly showed Trump’s personal lawyer with his hand down his pants went viral Wednesday.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication,” Giuliani claimed on Twitter. “I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

“In fact, the NY Post today reports ‘it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing,'” he added. “As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th.” (RELATED: Scene From New ‘Borat’ Movie Shows Rudy Giuliani With His Hands Down His Pants. What He Is Doing Is Disputed)

Giuliani claimed the “fabrication” is part of an effort to “blunt” his exposure of the Biden family.

“This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family,” Giuliani continued. “Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance.”

Giuliani also hinted at “bigger dumps” to come of damaging information on Biden.

“We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from,” he said. “I have the receipts.”

The scene between Giuliani and an actor posing as a broadcast journalist took place in a hotel room after a fake interview between the two, according to The Guardian. The room was reportedly bugged with cameras and mics, the outlet reported.