Save 30% On This Advanced Dog Breed And Genetic Age Test

While you may talk to them every single day, your favorite four-legged family members are never going to tell you much. Since you rarely know their exact lineage and breed, it’s even harder to predict their future and know exactly what they need to thrive every day.

But thanks to advanced DNA technology present in this canine breed identification and genetic age test, you can dive deep into your dog’s genetic makeup, on a cellular level, giving you more insight into what they need than ever. The key is learning your dog’s “genetic age,” which can open your eyes to their expected longevity, helping you to understand exactly what they need in their current stage of life.

Through the DNA test, which boasts an impressive accuracy rate of 99.97%, you’ll also get a complete percentage breakdown of your dog’s levels, finally revealing what breeds make them who they are. You’ll also receive a photo certificate with your dog’s breed breakdown along with a full report on which dominant breeds are present, any related health concerns, and even personality traits.

Believe it or not, getting your dog’s DNA specimen is easier than you think. Simply swab the inside of your dog’s mouth, pop it into the provided bag and mail it off to the lab. In as little as two weeks or less, you’ll receive your full report in the mail. It’s that easy.

Normally, a test of this quality costs around $100, but for a limited time, you can get the DNA My Dog NextGen: Canine Breed Identification PLUS Genetic Age Test at 30% off, making it just $69.99.

