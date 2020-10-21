‘Seinfeld’ Cast To Reunite For Texas Fundraiser

The cast of “Seinfeld” is reuniting for a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser.

Cast members Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and co-creator Larry David are participating in a virtual fundraiser Friday hosted by NBC’s Seth Meyers, according to Fox News.

A “Seinfeld” reunion of sorts is in the works — to raise money for Texas Democrats as the state continues to see robust early voting turnout. https://t.co/NeNnWImvxn — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) October 21, 2020



The tickets for the event are donation based, but higher donations come with perks such as meet and greet access and VIP status, the outlet reported.

Meyers and the cast members will discuss their favorite episodes of “Seinfeld.” (RELATED: Original ‘Hamilton’ Cast To Hold Virtual Fundraiser For Biden)

“Texas is a battleground state, period,” the cast said in a joint statement. “We knew that we had to reunite for something special and the movement on the ground for Texas Democrats up and down the ballot is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Texans are getting out to vote in droves and showing the world that Texas has never been a red state, it’s been a non-voting state.”

It is not clear if Jerry Seinfeld himself will virtually show up to the fundraiser, but the event has teased “special guests.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a ‘fundraiser about something’ for a terrific organization like the Texas Democratic Party, who are building the movement necessary to turn Texas blue in 14 days,” the cast said.