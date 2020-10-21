Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro Accuse Miami Police Officer Wearing Trump Mask At Polls Of ‘Voter Suppression’

“The View” co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin accused a Miami police officer who wore a President Donald Trump 2020 face mask at a polling place of “voter suppression.”

The comments came Wednesday during a panel discussion on the ABC daytime talk show led by Whoopi Goldberg who noted how “a Miami cop could face suspension for wearing” a Trump 2020 mask “at a voting station.” (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

WATCH:

“It’s crazy, Whoopi,” co-host Ana Navarro replied. “It’s outrageous. It’s offensive. Look. It’s voter suppression. It’s voter intimidation. Some of it we see is happening from Trump and his people from his administration, what’s happening with the post office.” (RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Trump At John McCain’s Funeral)

“When I saw the picture of the Miami cop, I immediately texted Francis Suarez, the Mayor of Miami,” she added. “And they took measures.”

Navarro admitted that a “cop doesn’t lose his ability and his freedom of expression, “but what they can’t do is show up in uniform, armed, wearing political attire, political propaganda. That’s the kind of police state stuff that happens in dictatorships in Latin America, and it scares people.”

“Well, it just seems to me that it reeks of desperation,” Sunny Hostin responded in a clip shared on Twitter from “The View.” “But primarily from the Republican party, all the shenanigans that seem to be coming up are the Republican party trying to limit the amount of polling stations.”

OFFICIALS WARN AGAINST VOTER INTIMIDATION: With only days until #ElectionDay, the co-hosts react to issues of possible voter intimidation across the country—including a Miami police officer that wore a Trump mask while in uniform to a polling place. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/p3oUU4WA85 — The View (@TheView) October 21, 2020

“Now we are seeing this, this type of voter suppression going on,” she added, while noting that she didn’t think in her lifetime she has seen police departments “become so politicized.” And that it is “frightening” to her.

“We know that the New York Police Department actually endorsed President Trump,” the co-host continued, before being corrected by others on the panel that it was actually the head of the NYPD union [The Police Benevolent Association, the cities largest police union president, Pat Lynch] who threw his support behind Trump.

Hostin went on to wonder aloud if the officer had been wearing a face mask with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s name on it would people have thought of it as “voter suppression” the same as she did for the mask bearing Trump’s name.

The Miami officer spoken about on the panel has not been yet named, but he is facing disciplinary action, per NBC News.

“One important fact is that the officer was voting,” Suarez told the outlet. “Had he not been voting it would have been a much more serious situation.”