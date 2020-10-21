‘Terror Tunnel’ Discovered Stretching From Gaza To Israel

Israeli Defense Forces discovered an underground tunnel stretching from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel Sunday, according to Reuters.

The tunnel begins in Khan Younis, a city in the southern region of the Gaza Strip, and runs into Israeli territory, the Times of Israel reported. The tunnel does not have an exit point, leading military experts to believe terrorists planned on emerging deeper into Israel, Reuters reported.

Yishai Fleisher, international spokesperson for the Jewish community of Hebron, said Hamas “is wasting millions building terror tunnels to fight Israel — in a war they will never win,” in a tweet directed at the citizens of Gaza.

Dear #Gaza #Arabs, Your #Hamas “government” is wasting millions building terror tunnels to fight #Israel – in a war they will never win. Imagine if they would have invested that money and built up Gaza – with its world-class beaches – like #Dubai. Wouldn’t that be smarter? https://t.co/LsidokBds1 — Yishai Fleisher ???? ישי פליישר (@YishaiFleisher) October 20, 2020

Israeli engineers detected the concrete-lined underground tunnel using sensor technology and a concrete barrier that is still under construction, according to Reuters. Upon completion, the barrier is set to surround Gaza in hopes of stopping Hamas from entering and attacking Israel through tunnels, the Associated Press reports.

Hidai Zilberman, spokesperson for the IDF, said that although the tunnel hasn’t been directly associated with a specific organization, “Hamas is responsible for everything that happens in the Gaza Strip,” in a briefing.

Zilberman continued to discuss how the money spent in defense from terrorist organizations, such as Hamas, could have been used to aid residents of the Gaza Strip, according to Ynet News. (RELATED: Israel To Expand West Bank Settlements For First Time Since Peace Deals)

The Israeli military plans on sealing the tunnels after completing a thorough investigation, per the Times of Israel.

A rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza only hours after the discovery of the tunnel was made public Tuesday. The Israeli Iron Dome intercepted the rocket and no injuries were sustained, Hamodia reports.

