Editorial

Troy Aikman Says He Supports The Military After Being Caught On A Hot Mic Mocking Flyovers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 31: Former NFL player Troy Aikman arrives at EA SPORTS Madden Bowl XIX at the Bud Light Hotel on January 31, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Bud Light)

(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Bud Light)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Troy Aikman wants people to know he supports the military.

Aikman and Joe Buck have been in the news since Sunday after a video surfaced of them mocking military flyovers for football games while the two men were calling the Buccaneers/Packers matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The legendary quarterback even said they wouldn’t happen on a “Kamala-Biden ticket.”

Now, Aikman wants to clear the air. He tweeted Tuesday night that a flyover for a mostly empty stadium was “odd,” but he’s “an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life.”

The reality of the situation is simple here. Aikman clearly thought those comments were never going to see the light of day, and he was more than comfortable saying them.

Does that mean he should be canceled? Absolutely not. Not at all, but he should always assume whatever he says while mic’d up will get out.

Also, to be completely fair, I do understand his point about doing a flyover for a game that has no fans or very few in attendance.

At the same time, flyovers are part of football, and we absolutely shouldn’t stop them. They’re a great way to unite people, honor the military and showcase American strength.

Who could ever be against that?

Hopefully, Aikman learned his lesson and doesn’t make similar mistakes down the road.