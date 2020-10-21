Troy Aikman Says He Supports The Military After Being Caught On A Hot Mic Mocking Flyovers

Troy Aikman wants people to know he supports the military.

Aikman and Joe Buck have been in the news since Sunday after a video surfaced of them mocking military flyovers for football games while the two men were calling the Buccaneers/Packers matchup.

The legendary quarterback even said they wouldn’t happen on a “Kamala-Biden ticket.”

Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman find pregame flyovers to be a little much these days: https://t.co/0IZL6GhmZy pic.twitter.com/G4EpB3SYtN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) October 19, 2020

Now, Aikman wants to clear the air. He tweeted Tuesday night that a flyover for a mostly empty stadium was “odd,” but he’s “an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life.”

I love a flyover but It was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium but I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 20, 2020

otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life.???????? — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 20, 2020

The reality of the situation is simple here. Aikman clearly thought those comments were never going to see the light of day, and he was more than comfortable saying them.

Does that mean he should be canceled? Absolutely not. Not at all, but he should always assume whatever he says while mic’d up will get out.

Also, to be completely fair, I do understand his point about doing a flyover for a game that has no fans or very few in attendance.

At the same time, flyovers are part of football, and we absolutely shouldn’t stop them. They’re a great way to unite people, honor the military and showcase American strength.

Who could ever be against that?

Hopefully, Aikman learned his lesson and doesn’t make similar mistakes down the road.