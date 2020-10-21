TV Ratings For Game 1 Of The World Series Tank, Viewership Hits Record Low

The TV ratings are in for the Dodgers beating the Rays in game one of the World Series, and they’re brutal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game averaged 9.2 million viewers Tuesday night on Fox, which is the lowest on record since Nielsen started collecting dating.

It’s also a 25% dip from 2019.

I have no idea why these numbers are so bad, but you have to be concerned if you’re a member of MLB leadership.

There’s no spin zone at all that’s going to make averaging 9.2 million viewers in the World Series look like a win.

It’s just not going to happen. The viewership was pathetic Tuesday night.

Having said that, the MLB still beat the NBA Finals. No game in the NBA Finals hit 9.2 million viewers. It’s wild that even when things are terrible for the MLB, the league is still better off than the NBA.

It’s going to be fascinating to watch people analyze all these ratings in 10 to 20 years from now, but you simply have to be panicking at how low some of the numbers are. It almost makes you wonder if people just lost interest during the pandemic.

I certainly hope not!