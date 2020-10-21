Wisconsin Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Count, 173 Dead In 7 Days

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers confirmed Wednesday that his state had surpassed its highest daily COVID-19 death toll and reported a total of 173 virus deaths in the past 7 days.

Evers announced in a statement with Wisconsin health officials that the state recorded 48 deaths in a single day and that the first patient was admitted to an overflow facility at the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park, The Hill reported.

“We are thankful to have this facility available to Wisconsinites and our hospitals, but also saddened that this is where Wisconsin is at today,” Evers said. “Folks, please stay home. Help us protect our communities from this highly-contagious virus and avoid further strain on our hospitals.”

The average number of new cases over a 7-day period reached nearly 3,500 each day for the first time since the pandemic began, according to the statement. (Judge Reimposes Wisconsin Capacity Limit On Restaurants, Bars And Indoor Gatherings Amid Spike In Coronavirus Cases)

“With record high numbers of positive cases, hospitalizations, and staffing shortages, there has never been a more critical time for Wisconsinites to act and help stop the spread,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

“That’s why we ask all Wisconsinites to do their part. Stay home, wear a mask and stay six feet apart when you go out for your essential errands, avoid gatherings and events, and wash your hands. These steps are some of the most effective tools we have to overcome this pandemic,” Palm added.

The state’s current positivity rate is 22.6%, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

There have been 182,627 recorded COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin and 1,681 confirmed deaths, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Nationwide cases have topped 8 million with 221,816 confirmed deaths, per Johns Hopkins University data.