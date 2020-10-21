You Betcha Releases Hilarious ‘Dad’s Last Lawn Day’ Video

You Betcha recently dropped a hilarious video about dads and their passion for quality lawn care.

The popular entertainment channel released "Dad's Last Lawn Day," and there's a very good chance that this will be the funniest thing you see all day.

Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t get enough of these videos from You Betcha. They’re so damn funny, and this one didn’t disappoint at all.

Are you even a dad if you don’t constantly talk about the quality of your yard?

There’s nothing dads love more than bragging about how great their lawn care is. They all love doing it. I’m not even sure why.

It must just be something that becomes part of your DNA the moment you have a kid enter your life. All of a sudden, quality lawn care becomes a huge priority.

Also, for those of you who aren’t familiar with You Betcha, I honestly can’t recommend their videos enough.

Every single one is hilarious, and I even gave my own attempt at a beer review.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

