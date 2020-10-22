Aaron Rodgers Calls Anonymous Criticism Of Mike McCarthy ‘Chickensh*t’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t impressed by the anonymous criticism of Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys aren't off to a hot start to the 2020 season as they sit at 2-4, and Dak Prescott is out for the year with an ankle injury.

With problems seemingly growing in Dallas, unnamed players have slammed the coaching staff, and Rodgers isn’t a fan of anonymous sources hammering away.

#Cowboys players initially bought into keeping things internal. Now as they sit 2-4 the discontent is leaking out. On the coaching staff “totally unprepared. They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.” Another “they just aren’t good at their jobs” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 20, 2020

“It doesn’t matter who you are. Whether it’s somebody talking about a player or a coach, you never want those unnamed sources to come out…You know, that anonymous stuff. I think that’s some chickensh*t,” Rodgers explained during a talk with Pat McAfee.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“As far as I know what the facts are today.. They’re in 1st place in the division. 1st place in any division regardless of the record assures you a home playoff game. We won our division in 2013 at 8-7-1″@AaronRodgers12 on Mike McCarthy & Dallas #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/CTJ5iLt93q — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 20, 2020

First off, I definitely didn’t expect Aaron Rodgers to come to the defense of his former coach. They didn’t seem to have a great relationship in Green Bay by the time things were over. That much is for sure.

Having said that, I agree 100% with Rodgers. If you’re going to speak to the media about the coaching staff, then put your name on it.

If you’re not willing to attach your name to public criticism, then you shouldn’t say anything at all.

“All you have to do is plop in the tape. You can look at the lack of effort. There was a give up factor that we hadn’t seen before.”@SlaterNFL on the state of the Dallas Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/7jpn08jhfH — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 21, 2020

These guys are all pros. They really shouldn’t even be speaking to the media behind McCarthy’s back at all. If they have a problem with the head coach, then walk into the office and deal with it like men.

I’ve been involved with locker rooms at the highest levels of sports, and I’ve seen coaches damn near come to blows with players.

Yet, nobody ran to the media crying about it. It was always handled in-house. Clearly, that’s a memo some players on the Cowboys never received.

The Cowboys better figure things out fast before the situation gets worse. The last thing a team needs is players publicly undercutting the coaching staff.