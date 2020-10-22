Latest Banksy Painting Sells For Almost $10M, Becomes Second-Highest Priced Painting Sold

Artist Banksy’s latest painting sold for roughly $10 million at a London auction house Wednesday.

The painting becomes the second-highest priced sold painting for the artist, according to Fox News. The painting was estimated to sell at $6.5 million or five million pounds.

Painted in 2005, Banksy painted his own impression of Claude Monet’s infamous water lilies in the garden. The painting features a traffic cone and an abandoned shopping cart among the lily pads in the water.

Banksy first became popular by spray-painting his artwork around places in Bristol, England.

Another painting, “Forgive Us Our Trespassing,” sold earlier this month for 8.3 million pounds in Hong Kong. (RELATED: Banana That Sold For $120,000 Eaten As Part Of Performance Art)

I love Banksy’s artwork. I really do. However, how do you justify spending almost $10 million on a piece of art that you hang on the wall. I don’t get it. I love looking at art, but I like the whole experience of it.

I guess I’d rather go to a museum and really be immersed in all of it. $10 million is just a ton of money.

This isn’t as bad as that banana on the wall that sold for $120,000 at Art Basel Miami. Then a performance artist just came and ate it. I still can’t figure out if the performance artist that ate the banana is the one who bought it originally. I hope so, otherwise that person should get their money back.