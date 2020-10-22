Editorial

Latest Banksy Painting Sells For Almost $10M, Becomes Second-Highest Priced Painting Sold

BRITAIN-ART-AUCTION

(Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Font Size:

Artist Banksy’s latest painting sold for roughly $10 million at a London auction house Wednesday.

The painting becomes the second-highest priced sold painting for the artist, according to Fox News. The painting was estimated to sell at $6.5 million or five million pounds.

Banksy

Banksy’s ‘Show me the Monet’ est. £3-5 million, goes on view at Sotheby’s on October 16, 2020 in London, England. The artwork is one of the highlights of Sotheby’s livestreamed Contemporary Art Evening Auction taking place on 21st October 2020. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)

Painted in 2005, Banksy painted his own impression of Claude Monet’s infamous water lilies in the garden. The painting features a traffic cone and an abandoned shopping cart among the lily pads in the water.

Banksy first became popular by spray-painting his artwork around places in Bristol, England.

Another painting, “Forgive Us Our Trespassing,” sold earlier this month for 8.3 million pounds in Hong Kong. (RELATED: Banana That Sold For $120,000 Eaten As Part Of Performance Art)

I love Banksy’s artwork. I really do. However, how do you justify spending almost $10 million on a piece of art that you hang on the wall. I don’t get it. I love looking at art, but I like the whole experience of it.

I guess I’d rather go to a museum and really be immersed in all of it. $10 million is just a ton of money.

This isn’t as bad as that banana on the wall that sold for $120,000 at Art Basel Miami. Then a performance artist just came and ate it. I still can’t figure out if the performance artist that ate the banana is the one who bought it originally. I hope so, otherwise that person should get their money back.