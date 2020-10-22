Bill Cosby’s Publicity Team Releases Photo After New Mugshot Goes Viral

Actor Bill Cosby’s publicity team released a new photo after a mugshot went viral Tuesday.

Cosby’s team claimed the actor is “doing ok” amid the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter.

This photo was taken by his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, during his first virtual video conference call with Mr. Cosby last week. We are posting this to reassure his family and supporters that he is doing ok during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/mISjVmly2b — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) October 21, 2020



“This photo was taken by his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, during his first virtual video conference call with Mr. Cosby last week,” a tweet shared from Cosby’s account said. “We are posting this to reassure his family and supporters that he is doing ok during this pandemic.” (RELATED: Bill Cosby Wins Right To Appeal 2018 Sexual Assault Conviction)

The update on Cosby comes after Twitter users became concerned over the actor’s health after a new mugshot photo was released.

New Bill Cosby mugshot sparks debate online https://t.co/lDsW7r5qjU pic.twitter.com/mheWZklhoD — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 20, 2020



Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years in prison after being convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault during his second trial.

He was recently awarded the right to appeal.

The actor has denied any wrongdoing and maintained his innocence. Cosby does not believe he will be granted parole.

“I have eight years and nine months left,” Cosby said in an interview with Black Press USA. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”