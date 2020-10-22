Bobby Bowden Beats Coronavirus, Says He Wanted To Live So That He Could Vote For Donald Trump

Bobby Bowden has beaten coronavirus.

The legendary Florida State football coach was recently hospitalized after contracting coronavirus, and fans around the country were worried because of his age. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Coach Bobby Bowden, 90,has tested positive for COVID-19. Just talked to coach and OK’d me to share. Says he feels good, and sounds good. Getting retested today. Tested positive following recent release from hospital for leg infection. Look for my story — Jim Henry (@JimHenryTALLY) October 5, 2020

Well, Bowden announced late Wednesday that he’d beaten the virus at the age of 91, and he’s excited to be alive to vote for President Donald Trump.

“I’ve had the chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump,” Bowden explained in part in a statement tweeted by Logan Robinson.

Former #FSU head coach Bobby Bowden has released a statement on beating COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/njfjmwFBnR — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) October 21, 2020

I actually wasn’t sure whether or not this statement was real when I first saw it or if somebody was pulling a prank on Twitter.

Turns out, Bowden’s statement about wanting to live so that he could vote for Donald Trump is 100% real and I love it.

I don’t care who you are or who you vote for, you have to admit that this is awesome. Bowden caught coronavirus at a very elderly age, was hospitalized, beat the virus and then told America to make sure Trump remains in the White House.

It’s the definition of a football guy move. Imagine catching a virus that could kill you, and in your first major statement after beating coronavirus, you encourage people to vote for a specific politician.

I’m telling you, football coaches have brains that are just wired a bit differently, and I love it.

I’m glad to see Bowden is healthy, and he’s clearly as frosty as ever. Never change, Bowden. Never change.