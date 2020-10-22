Police Find Testicles In Freezer, Say Man Agreed To Castration By Alleged Cannibal

Two Oklahoma men were arrested Oct.15 for allegedly performing an illegal castration on a Virginia man, police say.

LeFlore County authorities arrested 53-year-old Bob Lee Allen and 42-year-old Thomas Evans Gates after obtaining a search warrant to investigate the claims of an illegal surgery and finding “what appeared to be testicles” in a freezer at the suspects’ home, the Sacramento Bee reported. Allen later dropped the victim off at a local hospital, according to court documents.

“It is something that we have never in my career run across in this part of the country,” Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry said Tuesday in a statement to reporters.

“We know there’s a lot of rumors out there but at this time there’s no danger to the public,” he said.

The 28-year-old victim claimed he met Allen on a website after searching for information about castrations. The victim said Allen claimed to have 15 years of experience and arranged a flight when Allen told him the surgery would be free, according to documents.

The victim stated Allen performed the surgery on a “makeshift” wood table and injected him with novocaine, though he claimed he was awake the entire time, documents show. After the surgery, the victim said Allen told him “he was going to consume the parts” and laughed, adding that he was a cannibal.

The victim claimed he woke up the following day with “a lot of bleeding,” the document further shows. When he told Allen, he claimed Allen told him, “No ER, no morgue.” Allen eventually took him to the hospital but on the way the victim claimed that Allen said if he passed out, Allen would “dump him in the woods.”

Police charged Allen and Gates with felony counts of conspiracy to commit unlicensed surgery, practicing medicine without a license, maiming, unlawful use of communication facility, distribution of controlled dangerous substance and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Misdemeanor charges include failure to bury a dead human member, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (RELATED: Couple Forced Child To Kneel On Tacks, Put Bottle Rocket In Mouth, Police Say)

Bail was set for both Gates and Allen at $295,000, according to The Oklahoman.

The LeFlore County Sheriffs Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.