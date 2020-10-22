Commentators From Across The Spectrum Praise Kristen Welker As Debate Moderator

Commentators from both sides of the spectrum praised debate moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News for Thursday’s final presidential debate, especially following moderator Chris Wallace’s performance.

Welker kept a tight leash during Thursday’s debate and many appeared to appreciate it following the debate with Wallace – which he noted went “off the tracks.” Thursday’s debate also had each candidates’ microphone muted for the first two-minute response. (RELATED: CIVIL WAR AT FOX NEWS? Ingraham, Gutfeld, Others Attack Chris Wallace After Debate)

“Welker overall doing an excellent job thus far,” commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted.

NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt wrote that Welker “has worked harder than everybody else every day of her life” and said the “honest hard work” has paid off.

Kristen Welker has worked harder than everybody else every day of her life. She’s had to, obviously — but she’s gone way beyond that To see that honest hard work pay off in a business that too often rewards the wrong things gives me a little bit more faith in the world — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 23, 2020

“I’m beaming watching Kristen Welker,” PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor tweeted. “Such an amazing moment for her and for all who know of her hard work and dedication to journalism. Go girl!”

“Update: Kristen Welker is killing it ya’ll,” she later added.

Can we all agree Kristen Welker did an incredible job as tonight’s debate moderator? So impressed. @kwelkernbc SO we’ll handled ????#presidentialdebate2020 #debates2020 pic.twitter.com/n550PCk3kM — Carly Henderson (@carlyhenderson_) October 23, 2020

Reporter Yashar Ali tweeted that Welker “had an impossible task tonight and she did a fantastic job. He added that she was “the best debate moderator in the last two cycles.” Earlier in the evening, Ali tweeted that she “is crisp and fresh as a moderator,” adding that “she’s doing a great job.”

“So far @kwelkernbc doing a nice job,” journalist Megyn Kelly wrote towards the beginning of Thursday’s debate. Kelly later noted that even President Donald Trump tipped his hat at the moderator, telling Welker: “So far I do respect very much the way you’re handling this.”

