Democratic HQ Says Their Biden-Harris Signs Were Burned In Dallas

The Dallas County Democratic Party said signs promoting Democratic nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris were set ablaze.

The Texas organization claimed the alleged vandalism took place on Tuesday and the incident was reported to local police, according to CBS DFW. A total of four signs were damaged with some appearing to be burned, the local outlet reported.

#NEW @dallasdemocrats report someone set fire to the Biden-Harris campaign signs last night at their Dallas headquarters. The party says it reported this to @DallasPD. @CBSDFW (Photos by Dallas Democratic Party) pic.twitter.com/xMybzI2aAG — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) October 21, 2020

“Stealing & vandalizing is illegal! Help us defeat Trump supporters!” the Dallas County Democratic Party wrote Wednesday, accompanied by an image of one of the damaged signs.

Stealing & vandalizing is illegal! Help us defeat Trump supporters!https://t.co/SH93ccezny pic.twitter.com/c4wL601nDR — Dallas Democrats (@dallasdemocrats) October 21, 2020

No suspects have been named in connection to the alleged crime. (RELATED: Razor Blades In Booby-Trapped Trump Sign Slice City Worker Trying To Remove It)

