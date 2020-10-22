Dolly Parton Shares Clip From Upcoming Holiday Movie ‘Christmas On The Square’

Dolly Parton definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she dropped a clip from her upcoming holiday movie “Christmas On The Square.”

“Christmas On The Square,” the 74-year-old legendary country singer captioned her post on Instagram, along with a trailer from the Netflix movie. “One month until #ChristmasOnTheSquare is available on @netflixfamily!” (RELATED: Dolly Parton Announces ‘Surprise’ Online Release Of 93 Classic Songs To Help Entertain During Coronavirus Pandemic)

“I can’t wait for you and your loved ones to enjoy this holiday musical!” she added. “I hope we can all come together and sing along on November 22 #HereForTheHolidays.”

WATCH:

Throughout the video, we get the chance to hear snippets of 14 original songs written by the “Jolene” hitmaker for the festive film featuring such stars as Parton, Christine Baranski, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason and many more. (RELATED: Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With Her Most Memorable Looks [SLIDESHOW])

A description on YouTube about the holiday special read:

Christmas On The Square follows small town “Scrooge” Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski) as she’s visited by a rhinestone-bedazzled angel (Dolly) who guides her on a musical journey of redemption,” “Will this stingy property owner evict the entire town of Fullerville on Christmas Eve, or will her greed give way to the Christmas spirit?

The latest Christmas movie from the streaming site was directed by famed choreographer Debbie Allen. It hits Netflix on November 22.