‘Who Build The Cages, Joe?’: Trump Reminds Biden That Obama Administration Built Border Cages

President Donald Trump asked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “who built the cages” while debating illegal immigration Thursday.

Trump and Biden spoke during the last presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday and debate moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News brought up immigration. The two presidential candidates got heated on the topic, with Trump repeatedly asking Biden about who originally built cages at the border – a point of contention throughout Trump’s presidency.

“Who built the cages? Who built the cages, Joe?” Trump said as Biden tried to speak.

“Let’s talk about what we’re talking about,” Biden responded. “What happened? Parents, their kids were ripped from their arms and separated. And now they cannot find over 500 sets of those parents and those kids are alone, nowhere to go, nowhere to go. It’s criminal. It’s criminal.”

Trump replied by saying that the children “are so well taken care of” and said the facilities “so clean.” Welker then asked Biden about the Obama administration failing “to deliver immigration reform,” and Biden said that it was “a mistake.” He noted that he was vice president at the time and not president.

Photographs of children in cages at the border have gone viral during Trump’s presidency to hit back at Trump’s immigration policy. The photographs, however, are actually from when former President Barack Obama was in office, the AP previously reported during one incident. Biden was vice president at the time. (RELATED: ‘Built And Used In Her Husband’s Administration’: AP Dings Michelle Obama For Misleading Claims About Kids In Cages)

“The photos, taken by The Associated Press, were from 2014, during the Obama administration, but were presented by liberal activists as if they showed the effects of Trump’s immigration policy now. Villaraigosa, Favreau and some others deleted their tweets when the mistake was pointed out,” according to the AP.