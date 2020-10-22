Front Pages Of National Media Go Full Blackout As Evidence Surfaces Implicating Joe Biden In Hunter’s China Scheme

The front pages of multiple national media publications were void of stories Thursday afternoon regarding evidence that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden could have been involved in Hunter Biden’s China scheme.

The NY Post published a series of emails starting last week allegedly from Biden’s laptop after it was abandoned at a computer repair shop in Delaware. One email allegedly from the laptop involves a big business deal involving a Chinese energy company, and a former business associate of Biden came forward Thursday to verify it – adding that the senior Biden spoke to his son about the dealings.

it’s a total media blackout. front pages of NYT, wapo, CNN, and NBC mention nothing on hunter biden news. is anyone surprised? pic.twitter.com/NJ5yVZ2O4G — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) October 22, 2020

Despite more evidence surfacing particularly regarding Joe Biden’s possible involvement in Hunter’s China business dealings, as of Thursday afternoon, The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Post and NBC News’ online front pages were blacked out regarding the Biden’s and China.

The Daily Caller has not independently verified the contents of the laptop. Rudy Guiliani, who claims he received a copy of the hard drive, has spent days selectively publishing portions of it – he reportedly first went to Fox News, who declined to run with the story, citing credibility issues.

Guiliani refused to hand over his full copy of the hard drive for verification during an exclusive interview with the Caller.

While many of the emails and the contents of the hard drive have yet to be verified, more evidence has surfaced regarding the authenticity of the alleged scheduled meetings surrounding business dealings with a Chinese energy company.

Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of the Bidens, said the May 13, 2017, email that discussed a big deal involving a Chinese energy company was “genuine.”

“I am the recipient of the email published seven days ago by the New York Post which showed a copy to Hunter Biden and Rob Walker. That email is genuine,” according to Bobulinski, who added that the former vice president did speak with his son about business dealings. (RELATED: Joe Biden Denies His Son Profited Off Family Name; Hunter Biden Said The Exact Opposite Last Year)

Later Thursday, text messages were obtained by The Federalist that allegedly show Hunter arranging a meeting with the senior Biden and his business partners. The alleged meeting was in regards to a deal with China Energy (CEFC).

The alleged text messages are dated May 2, 2017, according to co-founder of The Federalist Sean Davis, the co-founder of the Federalist.