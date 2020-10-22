Marcellis Stinnette’s Family Pleads For Residents To Peacefully Protest In Wake Of Police Shooting

The family of 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette who was shot and killed by police Tuesday night is pleading with community members to remain peaceful ahead of expected protests.

“Please don’t tear up our community. Because the taxpayers, the home owners, we suffer when you tear up your community,” the Stinnette family said during a press conference Thursday.

The family also called for a faith-based approach to addressing Stinnette’s death.

“We wanna go with God in this, we want Him to direct and order our footsteps.”

The family’s plea comes a day after Mayor Sam Cunningham begged residents to remain calm ahead of Thursday protests.

“Yes, I’m nervous. I’m nervous because there’s a lot of uncertainty out there, there’s a lot of rumors flying around. I’m nervous for Waukegan. We’ve seen this play out throughout this country. It just rips through communities and it takes years to rebuild,” Cunningham said, according to ABC News. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Linked To 91% Of Riots Over Three Months, Study Finds)

Stinnette was shot and killed by Waukegan police on Tuesday night while his girlfriend Tafarra Williams was driving the vehicle. Williams was shot in the stomach and hand, but survived.

Police had responded to a report of a “suspicious vehicle.” However, Stinnette and Williams’ families claim the couple was sitting outside Williams mother’s home. When an officer approached the vehicle, the car allegedly reversed, prompting the officer to shoot out of “fear for his safety,” according to ABC 7 Chicago.