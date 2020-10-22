REPORT: Police Shoot Young Couple, Kill 19-Year-Old Over Report Of ‘Suspicious’ Parked Vehicle

The family of a 19-year-old reportedly killed in an officer-involved shooting in Illinois is demanding answers from police Thursday in a scheduled protest.

Marcellis Stinnette was shot by Waukegan police while his girlfriend Tafarra Williams was driving the vehicle, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Williams’ family said she was also shot in the stomach and hand.

Stinnette’s family claimed the 19-year-old died on scene, while police have said he died at the hospital, ABC 7 reported.

Police responded to a report of a “suspicious vehicle,” according to ABC 7. The families of Stinnette and Williams claim the couple was sitting in the car outside of her mother’s home.

As an officer approached the vehicle, the car reversed and the officer fired his gun out of “fear for his safety,” police said, according to ABC 7. (RELATED: Chicago Records Another Bloody Weekend, At Least 36 Shot, 3 Killed)

“A second officer located the vehicle in the area of MLK and South Street,” Waukegan Edgar Navarro said, according to the outlet. “The officer exited the vehicle and the vehicle that he was investigating then began to reverse. The officer fired into the vehicle.”

Clifftina Johnson, mother of Williams, claimed her daughter told her the police shot the couple “for nothing.”

“When I got there, she said, ‘Mama, they just shot us for nothing,'” Johnson told the outlet. “My daughter said she put her hand up, and if she didn’t put her hand up, she said, ‘Mama, I would be dead.'”

Police said they found no weapon inside the vehicle. Illinois State Police is conducting an investigation into the shooting and the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. Body camera footage and squad car video has been given to the Illinois State Police.