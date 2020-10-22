Report: Jared Leto To Play Joker In New ‘Justice League’ Cut From Zach Snyder

Jared Leto has reportedly been picked to play the famed role of the Joker in Zach Snyder’s upcoming “Justice League” cut movie.

The 48-year-old actor, who played the villain in “Suicide Squad” in 2016, has reportedly joined the rest of the crew for the reshooting of the 2017 DC superhero film, multiple sources shared with the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: What A Gal! ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Shares New Pic From Latest Photo Shoot)

Synder was originally picked to direct the DC Comics movie but ended up having to walk away from his directing duties during production due to a personal tragedy.

Joss Whedon ended up stepping in to complete the shooting of the DC movie, which had lackluster box office ticket sales for the superhero movie.

According to the report:

The project, officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is being overseen by HBO Max, which is financing the new round of shooting and the completion of the many unfinished scenes, and will air as a four-episode event series next year.

Shooting is reportedly underway with the return of such stars as Ben Affleck, Amber Heard and Ray Fisher.

As previously reported, “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is also part of the project and Snyder got everyone’s attention earlier this year when he dropped a sneak peak at Gadot’s part in the highly anticipated film. (RELATED: Celebrated Gal Gadot’s Birthday With Some Of Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW])

In the video he shared, we see Gadot as Diana Prince apparently uncovering Darkseid, the DC supervillian, per Deadline magazine.

Snyder’s cut which teams up such superheroes as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash and Aquaman, was reportedly much darker and better before he had to walk away from the project.

In November the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut began surfacing online.