Joe Biden Checks Watch As Debate Ends

Presidential candidate Joe Biden visibly checked his watch during Thursday night’s presidential debate.

As moderator Kristen Welker began to ask the candidates a question about climate change, Biden shifted his shirt sleeve up and checked his watch for a moment.

WATCH:

Joe Biden looks at his watch during the debate pic.twitter.com/qxThObra4G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2020

Twitter users compared the move to a similar moment in 1992 when former President George Bush Sr. checked his own watch during a debate with former President Bill Clinton and Texas billionaire Ross Perot. When Bush checked his watch, the move was criticized as demonstrating impatience with the debate.

“Was I glad when the damn thing was over?” Bush later said to PBS Newshour‘s Jim Lehrer. “Yeah.”

WATCH:

“Why did Joe Biden just check his watch,” asked Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar.

Biden repeats the 1992 mistake of George H.W. Bush in debate – looking at his watch while the camera is on. Trump has made mistakes, but Biden.should have known not to bring a watch on stage. — John Fund (@johnfund) October 23, 2020

Joe Biden just stared at his watch during the debate. He’s done. #Debates — Danielle D’Souza Gill (@danielledsouzag) October 23, 2020

. @JoeBiden just looked at his watch – for a long stare. He’s tired. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 23, 2020

Biden checks watch towards the end of the debate… It’s getting late: pic.twitter.com/zECgfnnjsO — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 23, 2020

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.