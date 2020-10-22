Joe Buck Says Troy Aikman And Him Were Mocking A Member Of Their Crew With Military Flyover Comments

Joe Buck says the comments he made about military flyovers with Troy Aikman were mocking a member of their crew.

Buck and Aikman went ultra-viral after a video leaked of them seemingly mocking flyovers prior to the Green Bay Packers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers game this past Sunday, and the legendary Cowboys quarterback said that they wouldn’t happen with the “Kamala-Biden ticket.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman find pregame flyovers to be a little much these days: https://t.co/0IZL6GhmZy pic.twitter.com/G4EpB3SYtN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) October 19, 2020

According to Sports Illustrated, Buck opened up about the situation on his “Daddy Issues” podcast, and claimed the duo was actually mocking a member of their crew.

Buck explained by stating the following, according to SI’s transcription:

So I see this, and Troy in the microphone is repeating something that he heard the night before from an unnamed person on our crew. This person happens to be very far left and said, ‘Well, under Biden-Harris, you know that’s not going to happen,’ and Troy was repeating that watching the flyover. So they clipped that as if he’s saying that and as if he’s a Harris-Biden fan. But he’s repeating something that somebody said the night before, which is unbelievable. If you know Troy at all, he was being 100 percent sarcastic. Repeating for the person in the truck to hear, like ‘Ha, ha, ha.’ And then I go into a 1950s voice, like, ‘There’s your hard-earned tax dollars at work,’ or whatever.

As I told some people after hearing Buck’s explanation, I actually kind of believe him. I really do. Maybe I shouldn’t, but I really do.

Maybe, just maybe, we were all a little too quick on the trigger, and we should have taken a deep breath as we stepped back to evaluate the situation.

Here’s the thing with the video clip. The more you listen to it, the more it sounds like Aikman is just seriously annoyed, which would seem to match up with Buck’s version of events.

Secondly, neither one apologized, which means they both think they’re in the right, and they should feel that way if they were actually just mocking somebody on their crew.

Aikman clarified the situation by saying it was odd for an empty stadium, but never apologized.

I love a flyover but It was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium but I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 20, 2020

otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life.???????? — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 20, 2020

I might get burned on this later, but I actually believe Joe Buck is telling the truth. If he’s not, then I’m a sucker. The story just seems way too specific to be made up.