Joel Klatt Says That Minnesota Is The ‘Team To Beat’ In The Big 10 West

Fox Sports pundit Joel Klatt believes the Minnesota Gophers have the best team in the Big 10 West.

With B1G football returning this weekend, people are debating who will come out of the East and West to meet in the title game. Ohio State more or less has the East locked down. While I think Wisconsin has the West locked down, Iowa, Minnesota and possibly even Nebraska will all be talked about. Klatt thinks the Gophers have a tough squad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Minnesota has the team to beat in the West, at least in my estimate,” Klatt said during a recent appearance on BTN.

You can watch his full comments below.

You’ll have to understand if I’m not super eager to believe that the Gophers are the real deal. How many times have we heard this story?

It seems like every year, the Gophers get hyped to no end, maybe win a big game and then ultimately end the season by getting crushed by the Badgers.

2019 is a perfect example of that scenario playing out in real life. They actually believed they were going to go to the B1G title game.

Then, the Gophers took the field against Wisconsin and reality quickly set in.

Will Minnesota be competitive this season? Sure, there’s a lot of talent on the field for the Gophers. Do I think Minnesota has a chance against elite B1G teams like OSU and Wisconsin? Not a chance in hell.