Matthew McConaughey Turned Down $14.5M So He Wouldn’t Be Typecast In Romantic Comedies

Actor Matthew McConaughey claimed he turned down $14.5 million just so he wouldn’t get stuck only making romantic comedies.

McConaughey declined the offer because he wanted to move in a different direction, according to an excerpt from his upcoming book “Greenlights” obtained and published Tuesday by IndieWire.

“The romantic comedies remained my only consistent box office hits, which made them my only consistent incoming offers,” McConaughey wrote, according to the outlet. “For me personally, I enjoyed being able to give people a nitty-minute breezy romantic getaway from the stress of their lives where they didn’t have to think about anything, just watch the boy chase the girl, fall down, then get up and finally get her. I had taken the baton from Hugh Grant, and I ran with it.”

McConaughey decided later that although the romantic comedies “rented the houses on the beach I ran shirtless on,” he ultimately decided to turn down a $14.5 million offer so that he could move on. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Was Molested At 18)

“I declined the offer,” McConaughey wrote, according to the outlet. “If I couldn’t do what I wanted, I wasn’t going to do what I didn’t, no matter the price.”

I know without McConaughey’s shift we wouldn’t have “Dallas Buyers Club” and “Interstellar,” but “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” is some of his best work. I do wish we could have more of that McConaughey. He’s probably my favorite McConaughey or his character in “Fool’s Gold.”

Just look at this clip.

That movie is cinematic gold and I’m so glad McConaughey blessed us with it.