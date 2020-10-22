Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Sleeveless Black Dress For Trip To Nashville

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous dress at the White House ahead of the trip to Nashville.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless black number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump for the trip to Tennessee ahead of the final presidential debate of the 2020 election against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a black patent leather belt and black high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

FLOTUS appearance Thursday is the first public one she’s made since the president announced that both he and the first lady had tested positive for the coronavirus, just days after the first presidential debate.

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.