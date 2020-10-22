Michael Jordan Cufflinks Expected To Sell For At Least $50,000 At Auction

Cufflinks worn by Michael Jordan are expected to sell for a staggering amount of money.

According to Darren Rovell, Sotheby’s is auctioning off some cufflinks worn by the Chicago Bulls legend, and they’re expected to sell for at least $50,000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The proceeds will go to his father’s foundation. You can see a picture of the cufflinks in the tweet below.

Sotheby’s is auctioning off a pair of 14K white gold cufflinks owned and worn by Michael Jordan with proceeds going to his late father’s foundation. Estimate is $50,000-$60,000. pic.twitter.com/B8CzKXGudS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 22, 2020

We’ve seen some crazy Michael Jordan memorabilia get auctioned off ever since “The Last Dance” aired on ESPN, and this is right up there with the craziest of it.

Imagine dropping $60,000 for some cufflinks? That’s a mind-boggling amount of money to me for a pair of cufflinks.

I wouldn’t dream of ever spending that kind of cash on some cufflinks.

Having said that, we’ve seen over the past several months that Michael Jordan moves the needle in a way rarely seen.

Again, he’s been all over the news ever since “The Last Dance” aired, and his memorabilia is as hot as ever.

Maybe someday, I’ll have the kind of money where $60,000 is just a drop in the bucket. Also, if you haven’t seen “The Last Dance,” I can’t recommend it enough. It’s outstanding.