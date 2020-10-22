Missing Pregnant Woman’s Body Found In Boyfriend’s Freezer

The body of a pregnant woman was discovered in the freezer of her boyfriend’s house on Monday.

Police in San Angelo, Texas found the body while performing a warranted search on the home of William James Martinez. The authorities found the body of a young woman wrapped in a blue tarp and buried in the freezer of Martinez’s kitchen. The woman was later identified as 23-year-old Selena Ann Bradley, according to WHDH.

Bradley had been reported missing since October 16th. Authorities stated that Selena was most likely ‘struck and assaulted’, according to WHDH. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. (RELATED: Houston Man’s Murdered Wife Found In Freezer)

A friend of Martinez told police that William himself reached out to him and proceeded to tell him that ‘he had done something terrible’, according to WHDH. Martinez told the same friend he was terrified that he ‘would go to prison for life,’ and explained where the body was hidden.

Martinez has been taken into custody. He faces charges of murder and assault. His bail has been set at $1 million.