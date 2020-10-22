Ohio State Leads The Odds To Win The Big 10, Wisconsin And Penn State Are Tied For 2nd

Ohio State is favored to win the Big 10.

In the latest odds from BetOnline.ag, the Buckeyes are at 4/15 to win the B1G title, which means they have nearly a 79% chance of getting the job done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin and Penn State are tied in a distant second at 5/1. You can see the full list of odds below.

Look, do I like the fact that Ohio State is the heavy favorite to win the B1G? Obviously, I don’t love that. Who would?

The entire Big 10 hates the Buckeyes. Were simply born with that in our DNA.

Having said that, the oddsmakers would be moron if they put any other team at the top of the list. The Buckeyes are the defending B1G champions.

It makes all the sense in the world to assume they’re in the best position to win it again in 2020. As long as Justin Fields is out there letting it rip, then Buckeyes are going to be very tough.

Still, I like the Badgers at 5/1. Go ahead and inject that right into me. You’re foolish if you think I’m ever going to bet against my guys.

See you all in the B1G title game. I look forward to playing OSU after they cruise through the East.