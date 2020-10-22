‘A Person Is Free Only If They Can Own Firearms’: Orin Julie Explains Why She Is A Gun Advocate

Orin Julie, an Israeli combat soldier and better known as the ‘Queen of Guns,’ spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about why she’s a gun advocate for women, her support for the Second Amendment and more.

“I’ve been a victim in my life — twice,” Julie said. “When I joined the army, I first did [a] desk job and I really wanted to be a fighter. I really ‘fought the system’ to be a fighter for over a year.”

She added, “I [insisted] that I should be a combat soldier. After one year of a lot of fighting, I moved to combat role and then I felt the power inside me.”

“When I had the rifle on me [and] when I did shooting training — Krav Maga — all this stuff,” Julie said, “I felt empowered.” (RELATED: Gun Sales In 2020 Are Absolutely Crushing Records)

Julie also discussed some differences she has noticed being a woman in Israel and the United States, her thoughts on gun control and more.

