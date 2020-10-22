Packers’ CEO Mark Murphy Says Super Bowl Could Be Moved To March

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy said that there has been league meetings about the Super Bowl and it could be moved to March due to the pandemic.

“We prefer not to [move the game],” Murphy told the Cheesehead TV. The comments were noted by The Hill in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’d like to play as much as possible the schedule as it sits now,” he added. “We had a league meeting this week and decided to cancel the Pro Bowl, so that was a fairly easy decision.” (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

Murphy continued, “That’s the week before the Super Bowl so it would be very easy to move everything back and create an 18th week. We could move the Super Bowl back as far as four weeks.”

The Packers’ CEO went on to explain that the league owners would “prefer not to do that” but know that due to the coronavirus and teams schedules shifting after various players have tested positive for COVID-19, they have that kind of “flexibility.”

The 2021 Super Bowl is currently scheduled to take place on February 7 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

It comes following reports by Adam Schefter that NFL isn’t ruling anything out this year when it comes to playoffs, with all options on the table for the league following the postponements of games due to the pandemic.

“And one of those being is that the playoffs won’t be based on a number of wins, as it has been every year that the NFL has existed,” Schefter shared.

“It could just simply be that it’s based on win percentage,” he added. “If the Tennessee Titans go 10 and 3 this year, or whatever their record is, if their win percentage is better, they go to the playoffs.”