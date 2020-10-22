Penn State Basketball Coach Pat Chambers Resigns

Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers has resigned.

According to ESPN, Chambers resigned after "new allegations surfaced" following an investigation into the Nittany Lions.

Chambers was previously accused by former player Rasir Bolton of making a noose reference in a piece for The Undefeated.

According to Bolton, Chambers once told him, “I want to be a stress reliever for you. You can talk to me about anything. I need to get some of this pressure off you. I want to loosen the noose that’s around your neck.”

Penn State head coach Pat Chambers is resigning Chambers was investigated for “noose” comment he made to a former player pic.twitter.com/k7lcmqgqmC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2020

It’s not known what the new allegations are, but PSU released a statement to ESPN saying, “The new allegations surfaced shortly after The Undefeated’s article and a review was conducted jointly by Penn State’s Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices.”

Chambers released a statement after his resignation, and stated that he’s taking “a break to re-set and chart our path forward” with his family.

You can read his full statement below in the tweet from Jon Rothstein.

Pat Chambers has issued a statement. pic.twitter.com/RtZRjH4iu3 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 21, 2020

Obviously, it feels like a lot more is going on here than just the claim from Bolton. While the noose comment is obviously not great, Bolton seemed to have kept his job after the accusation.

However, after the school found “new allegations,” he resigned. We don’t know what these new allegations are, but Chambers is out as the coach at PSU.

That much is known for sure.

“Coach Chambers is the one that delivered the news to them, and as you can imagine it was difficult news for them to hear.” Sandy Barbour shares how @PennStateMBB players learned about Pat Chambers’ resignation. pic.twitter.com/dr4jpJ5Al7 — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) October 21, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see if more details ever become public. For the time being, PSU now has to find a new head basketball coach.