Protesters Interrupt Chuck Schumer During Amy Coney Barrett Boycott Speech

A group of protesters interrupted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Judiciary Democrats’ speech on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as members of the committee boycotted Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s committee vote.

Schumer and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee gathered Thursday morning on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to give speeches about their opposition to Barrett. The speech came just minutes after the committee voted 12-0 to confirm Barrett, with zero Democrats present.

During the speech, a group of protesters can be heard and seen making noise to overpower Schumer’s voice, many screaming at him and Senate Democrats for allowing Barrett to make it this far in the confirmation process. Air horns can be heard along with chants of “no KKK, no fascist USA”.

Democrats on the committee boycotted the committee vote on Barrett and instead filled their seats in the committee with life-sized posters of people who could be hurt if the Affordable Care Act were to be repealed. Democrats have been saying if Barrett is confirmed, she will be the one to give the deciding vote on repealing the Affordable Care Act.

WATCH:

“You’re letting it happen!” protesters yell at Senate Democrats. pic.twitter.com/BhGuPSq9Ih — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 22, 2020

Right now: anti-Trump protesters with @RefuseFascism interrupt Chuck Schumer led press conference about ACB. pic.twitter.com/7sSP2UfBWx — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 22, 2020

In early October, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats will not “supply quorum” for votes in the Senate as a way to try and block the confirmation of Barrett before the election. (RELATED: Schumer Says Democrats Will Try To Block Barrett Confirmation By Not Giving Republicans Quorum)

A quorum is the minimum number of members present either in a committee or the entire Senate to hold votes, Fox News reported. The quorum in the Senate is 51 members.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate would vote Oct. 26 to confirm Barrett.