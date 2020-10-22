REPORT: Jeremy Pruitt Fired Jimmy Brumbaugh During The Kentucky Game

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt reportedly canned an assistant coach as the Volunteers were playing Kentucky.

Defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh was let go this past weekend after the Wildcats boat raced the Volunteers right off the field to the tune of 34-7. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Pruitt reportedly didn’t even wait until the game was over to show Brumbaugh the exit. According to Kentucky Sports Radio, the assistant was fired while the game was happening.

This comes after Pruitt fired Jimmy Brumbaugh and took over the DL himself this weekend. No coincidence. https://t.co/ENbIkJ5OLu — Nathanael Rutherford (@Mr_Rutherford) October 21, 2020

You know things are going really poorly when a coach gets fired during a game. That’s simply a ridiculous situation.

I would love to know how the conversation went when Pruitt decided he’d had enough of Brumbaugh. Did he fire him at halftime in the locker room? Did he can him right on the sidelines? I have so many questions on how something like this can even happen.

It was also really cute to watch everyone pretend that Tennessee was finally good at football again. They’re definitely not.

The Volunteers are the definition of pretenders. When you get blown out by Kentucky, you know you have a lot of improving to do.

It sure sounds like Tennessee has a lot of problems on their hands. You hate to see it!