Text Messages Allegedly Show Hunter Biden Arranging Meeting To Discuss Chinese Energy Company Deal

The Federalist obtained text messages that allegedly show Hunter Biden arranging a meeting with his business partners and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, to discuss a deal with China Energy (CEFC).

The texts are from May 2, 2017, according to Sean Davis, the co-founder of the Federalist, and show a discussion about whether documents will need translated in “simple Chinese or traditional.” The meeting is then arranged to be at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in early May, according to the texts.

Text messages obtained by @FDRLST show Hunter Biden personally arranging a meeting with his business partners and Joe Biden to discuss a major deal with CEFC, a Chinese energy company. The meeting occurred at the Beverly Hilton in L.A. in early May. Texts are from May 2, 2017. pic.twitter.com/nrSZC9vrtf — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

David tweeted an image alleged to show a text the next day from Tony Bobulinski to James Biden, Joe Biden’s brother. Bobulinski is a former Biden business partner who confirmed the authenticity of an email from Hunter Biden’s laptop discussing a lucrative business deal with CEFC, and has turned his records over to the Senate Homeland Security Committee. CEFC was owned by Ye Jianming, a Chinese entrepreneur who has links to the People’s Liberation Army.

Bobulinski, the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, was first mentioned in connection with Hunter Biden in a New York Post story published last week. The Post has published a series of emails purportedly from a laptop that Biden left at a computer repair shop in April 2019.

The text shows Bobulinski asking James Biden to “please thank Joe for his time” on May 2, and then following up the next day to ask about a meeting place to discuss the business deal.

The next morning, on May 3, 2017, Hunter’s business partner-turned-whistleblower Tony Bobulinski texted James Biden–Hunter’s uncle/Joe Biden’s brother–and asked him to “please thank Joe for his time” for the meeting they all had on May 2 to discuss the China business deal. pic.twitter.com/VroU19paVw — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

Davis also posted an alleged email sent from James Gilliar, one of the business partners, to Bobulinski and the team 10 days later, on May 13. Hunter Biden is identified as “Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC” in the email. It also says that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.”

The author of the email also included a proposed breakdown of payments, including “20” for “H” and the notation: “10 held by H for the big guy?” According to Fox News, sources said that “the big guy” is a reference to Joe Biden.

Ten days later, on May 13, 2017, James Gilliar (another Biden business partner) e-mailed the team with financial compensation arrangements for everyone involved, including Joe Biden. “10 held by H[unter] for the big guy,” Gilliar wrote, referring to the % equity stake for Joe. pic.twitter.com/ydFDL4yniA — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

Bobulinski says that Joe Biden himself is the person referred to as “the big guy” in the May 13, 2017 email. Bobulinski said that he “grew concerned” while working with Hunter Biden that the Biden family had “aggressively leveraged the Biden family name” to make money with foreign companies, including in China. (RELATED: Report: Hunter Biden Business Partner Confirms Authenticity Of Email About Deal With Chinese Company)

“I am the recipient of the email published seven days ago by the New York Post which showed a copy to Hunter Biden and Rob Walker. That email is genuine,” according to Bobulinski, who said that the senior Biden did speak with his son about business dealings.

Bobulinski said he has received a request from the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee for documents regarding his business dealings with the Bidens.

“I have extensive relevant records and communications and I intend to produce those items to both Committees in the immediate future.”