This Discounted Garmin Watch Is The Perfect Gift For Any Avid Outdoorsman

It’s that time of year again! Since the holidays are approaching quickly, it’s time to start thinking about the gifts you’re going to get for friends and family. If you know someone who loves to be outside, we’ve found a gadget they will love for a fraction of the price. Introducing the Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor GPS Watch!

Get the Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor GPS Watch for only $207.29 by clicking here, plus free shipping!

This rugged watch is built to withstand the harshest environments, as it’s constructed to military standard for thermal, shock, and water resistance. You’ll have a hard time getting lost on your adventures thanks to the built-in 3-axis compass. However, if you do make a turn down the wrong path, use the Tracback feature to easily navigate back to your starting point. Additionally, you can easily monitor your heart rate, activity, and stress your body is under while exercising.

The battery life of this watch is impeccable. If you’re in the smartwatch mode, you’ll experience up to 14 days of battery. In GPS mode, you’ll have 16 hours, and up to 40 hours in Ultratrac battery saver mode. Also, it’s super easy to stay connected to friends and family with this Garmin product. When connected to your smartphone, you’ll receive notifications from those trying to get in touch with you.

With an average quality rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars, this product receives raving reviews from over 6,000 people. Don’t just take our word for it, listen to what some customers have said:

“I’ve now had this watch for a few weeks and have taken it on several hunting trips. I am truly impressed with this watch. I cannot emphasize enough how comfortable and light this watch is. Owning and wearing heavier watches over the years, I think I forgot how nice it is to wear a watch that you forget is attached to your wrist.”

“I am obsessed. It has too many features to go in to them all, but the activity tracking, altimeter, compass, gps, weather, notification viewer, music controls, and heart rate monitor are my favorites so far. It let’s you customize the watch face to highlight the information most important to you as well as customize your most frequent activities for quick recording. This bad boy isn’t just for the big burly man, so happy I went with it!”

Don’t wait any longer! Marked down by 30%, this is sure to be the best gift for any outdoorsman in your life.

