Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Thinks ‘Trump Is A Better President Than Obama’

Superstar rapper Waka Flocka Flame thinks President Donald Trump “is a better president” than Barack Obama.

The comments came when the 34-year-old rapper responded to a post on Instagram from DJ Akademiks who wrote on his social media page that, “The big homie [Barack Obama] violated [Donald Trump] at a rally event today,” per Revolt TV in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: 50 Cent Endorses President Donald Trump After Seeing Biden’s Tax Plan)

Included in his post, was a clip from Obama’s recent appearance on the campaign trail for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. It was captured by the Shade Room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 21, 2020 at 10:48pm PDT

The rapper born, Juaquin James Malphurs, jumped into the DJ’s comments section and responded to one person who wrote, “People who really think Trump is a better President than Obama [are clowns].”

“Guess I’m a clown,” Flocka replied.

The “No Hands” hitmaker later shared on his social media account, “There are two types of people in this world: Those who resist change in favor of nostalgia and those who move with the times and create a better future.”

And in a follow-up post. He captioned another one, “Arguments go as far as your education!! Since 1789 – 2020 Only people for Blacks are Blacks don’t ever fucking forget that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WAKA FLOCKA (@wakaflocka) on Oct 22, 2020 at 4:20am PDT

And next to the post was a message that read, “Understanding what reasons are big enough means you have to understand how people are motivated by one or two things: either avoiding a loss or acquiring a potential gain.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WAKA FLOCKA (@wakaflocka) on Oct 22, 2020 at 1:24pm PDT

In an Instagram story from the “Round of Applause” rapper, he appeared to comment on Biden’s proposed tax plan, sharing a screenshot from a post from rapper 50 cent who announced this week he was voting for Trump because he didn’t want to be “20 cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea.”

“WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT,” the rapper wrote. “F**K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like Black people 62% are you out of ya f**king mind.”