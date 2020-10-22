The Wisconsin Badgers Start The Football Season In 1 Day

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the final day of 2020 before the Wisconsin Badgers start the football season.

This Friday, the Badgers will take the field against Illinois in Madison under the lights for a night game at Camp Randall against the Fighting Illini, and I couldn’t be more excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All anyone is talking about back home is how pumped they are for the Badgers to start playing football.

There’s always a ton of buzz around a normal season, but this one is on a very different level. People have been dealing with some tough times.

People are out of work because of coronavirus, they’ve been battling difficult times since March and everyone is looking forward to something to cheer them up.

Wisconsin starting the football season is going to boost their spirits in a huge way, and the action will also give people something to unite around.

I talk to my dad pretty much every single day, and for the past month, we’ve always made a note during our calls to talk about the Badgers.

Most people I know are doing the exact same. In one day, we’ll finally have a game to watch, and I can’t even put into words how excited I am.

We’re the Wisconsin Badgers, and in one day, we’re going to remind the world what we’re all about. Buckle up because things are going to get crazy.