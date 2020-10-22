‘Yellowstone’ Releases Awesome Video About John And Tate

“Yellowstone” recently dropped an awesome video about John and Tate.

The hit Paramount Network show posted a video showcasing the relationship between the head of the Dutton family and the youngest member of the crew, and it’s awesome. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Fans of “Yellowstone” will absolutely love it. Give the video a watch below.

The relationship between John and Tate is one of the best parts about “Yellowstone.” In season one, Monica, Kayce and Tate started off wanting nothing to do with the rest of the Dutton family.

Eventually, the ice melted as Jamie was brought back into the fold, Ultimately, it was revealed that John pushed Kayce to get an abortion, and that’s one of the reasons for the hatred in their relationship.

By the time season three finished, John and Tate were incredibly close, especially after the kidnapping rescue in season two.

I have a very bold prediction for how the show will end, and I’m curious to see what you all think. The whole show is about the battle between the Native Americans and the Duttons. Tate is Native American and a Dutton.

I think at the end of the day, he’ll inherit the ranch. By this happening, the Duttons keep the ranch and the Native Americans get the land back in a sense.

It’s just a complete guess, but it seems like that’s how “Yellowstone” is trending. Now, we wait for season four! I can’t wait for 2021!